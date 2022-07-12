Piaggio Vehicles launches Apé NXT+ : The Mileage Ka Raja

Pune : Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today launched an innovative new product in the Passenger Segment – the all new Apé NXT+

The Apé NXT+ is a high mileage three-wheeler giving an Industry Best Fuel Efficiency of upto 50km/KG for the CNG version. The indigenously researched and developed vehicle is equipped with very stylish aesthetic elements which provide it a contemporary and refreshed looks compared to other brand offerings in the industry.

In addition to its unmatched mileage, it also comes equipped with the Segment First Tubeless Tyres, an attractive front fascia with bezel for headlamps, beige colored dashboard and dual tone seats and a newly designed canopy with transparent windows for enhanced visibility and looks. It also has stylish decals on the sides to add a dash of glamour to the product.

The Apé NXT+ provides Best in class space with the capability to perform on any road conditions. It sports a 3-valve engine, which gives high power and pick up along with smooth drivable experience. The Apé NXT+ is the product of next generation for urban Indian last mile mobility solution and offers substantial acquisition cost benefits along with best in market cost of ownership.

Piaggio is the only fuel agonistic three-wheeler brand in India with a product portfolio in Petrol, Diesel, CNG, LPG and Electric for both cargo and passenger segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Piaggio, we are thrilled to launch another three-wheeler passenger vehicle with CNG, LPG and Petrol fuel variants. The rising demand of alternate fuel options and the need to control pollution is giving an impetus to CNG powered vehicles. The Government of India is taking path breaking steps to promote alternate fuel options, which in turn is also helping OEMs like us to innovate with our product portfolio to cater to larger customers. The new Apé NXT+ is designed and developed in India for the Indian market and will also be exported to markets overseas. With the launch of this Apé NXT+ we aim to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space.”

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) & Retail Finance, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “Piaggio is proud to include Apé NXT+ to its diverse fleet of three-wheeler cargo and passenger vehicles. The Apé NXT+ has been developed after thorough research and extensive customer feedback. With the increase in the fuel costs, we understood our customers’ need for higher mileage with cost saving approach and, therefore, Apé NXT+ was born. This new Apé provides the highest in class fuel efficiency, higher comfort, and more space with minimal maintenance costs. Apé’ NXT + comes with contemporary design elements which makes it the most stylish product on offer. The 3-valve technology engine is designed for powerful pickup and exceptional driving experience. We certainly believe that with the CNG network increasing in many cities in India, the Apé NXT+ will help us deliver that extra value to the customers who have been looking for a new CNG product in the market.”

The Apé NXT+ comes at an attractive introductory Ex-showroom pricing of Rs. 2,35,811 onwards for the CNG variant and is available at all Piaggio Authorized dealerships across India.