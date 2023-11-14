Salman Khan’s “Tiger 3” Roars Past Rs 100 Crore Milestone in Record Time

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring stellar performances from Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi alongside Salman Khan, the film made its grand debut on Sunday, coinciding with the festive celebration of Diwali, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

In an official statement, the production banner revealed that “Tiger 3” raked in an impressive Rs 58 crores nett on Monday alone, securing the title of “the highest-grossing Monday for a Hindi film.” Additionally, the movie’s dubbed versions contributed Rs 1.25 crore to its burgeoning success.

The astounding reception of “Tiger 3” at the domestic box office reflects the massive appeal of the high-octane action thriller among audiences. Salman Khan’s formidable on-screen presence coupled with a gripping narrative has propelled the film to achieve remarkable milestones at an unprecedented pace.

The film’s stellar performance, particularly on the second day, has underscored its commercial prowess and signaled an exhilarating run ahead. As fervor continues to build around “Tiger 3”, industry experts anticipate a sustained momentum, projecting further records to tumble in the coming days.

“Tiger 3” stands as a testament to the star power of Salman Khan and the captivating storytelling prowess of Yash Raj Films, captivating audiences and setting a scorching pace at the box office with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences and riveting storyline.