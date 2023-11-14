Govemment of Odisha approved new scheme namely “Ama Hospital” under 5T

Bhubaneswar: The Govemment of Odisha have been continuously striving towards irnproving healthcare services, with emphasis on improving quality of care. Special focus has been given on obtaining patient feedback through MO Sarkar, in order to take required action for providing patient-cantered care.

In view of above, Government of Odisha have introduced ‘Arne Hospital’. – A transformation initiative under 5T to make healthcare more patient centric and focus more on investing on interventions conMbuting towards ease of living by the patio. and the family members corning to public health facilities. Under this initiative, State Government is making all efforts to transforin all Public Health Facilities at DHH, SDH, CHC and PHC level in a phased manner to be oriented towards patient comfort and care. Increased alloc,ation of resources is made to address the critical gaps related to HR & Infrastructure. This initiative is part of State Government’s 5T charter to transform and strengthen the public health facilities across state.

‘Aim Hospital° – A transformation initiative under 5T aims at strengthening Public Health Infrastructure for promoting improved standards of care and wellbeing of the patient, improved basic amenities required for patients and their attendants, creating a conducive environment for bringing positive patient experience.

The rnajor components include: –

• Improved patient waiting area with all basic patient amenities

• Help Desk with maps for enhanced patient support in terms of guiding patients and attendants to access the services

• More Drug Distribution Counters for quick dispensing of Drugs

• Hygienic toilet Facilities for better patient experience

• Paved intemal road with sheds for quick link within various Departments • Attendant rest shed for stay at the facility during hospitalisation of patients

• Uniform branding, signages and prototypes within the Building & Campus for easy navigating within the facility

• Digital Display Boards for Improved public awareness • Regulation of vehicle movement and provision of Parking shed

• Queue rnanagement and patient calling system to reduce overcrowding in service areas • Online registration system for better patient management

• Laboratory report on Phone to avoid multiple visit to hospitals

• Mission Shakti Cafe within the hospital premises for easy access to refreshment requirements

• Aahaar Kendras for providing quality food in subsidised rate

• Uniform entrance gates for better visibility

This initiative will be implemented across all facilities (1858) in the State (DHH, SDH, CHC / UCHC PHC /UPHC level) in a phased manner during a period of five years. In the first year, 149 public health facilities are being strengthened.

A sum of Rs. 3388.73 Crs. have been provisioned for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28 for the Scheme.

Keeping the rnotto of `Every Life is Precious’ as the guiding principle, State funded AMA Hospital – A transforrnation initiative under 5T envisages for ensuring patient friendly health care services with dignity to every single person who visits public health facilities. Therefore, the Cabinet in the meeting held today have approved the scheme namely “Arne Hospitar – A transformation initiative under 5T.