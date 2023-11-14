Odisha Cabinet Amends Law Allowing Sale of Tribal Land to Non-Tribals in Scheduled Areas

In a significant decision aimed at fostering industrial development, the Odisha Cabinet has approved amendments to existing laws, permitting Scheduled Tribe (ST) individuals to sell their land to non-tribals within scheduled areas. The announcement was made on Tuesday, revealing a pivotal change in land transactions within the state.

As per the amended law, ST community members will now have the option to sell their land to non-tribals, subject to approval from the state government. However, there are stringent provisions in place to ensure that a member of the ST community does not divest themselves of all the plots under their possession. Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena clarified that individuals from the ST community are not allowed to become completely landless or devoid of a homestead.

This amendment is anticipated to catalyze industrialization within Odisha, providing a substantial boost to the state’s economic landscape. The move is seen as a strategic step towards encouraging investment and facilitating business ventures in scheduled areas.

This decision has drawn attention and varied opinions, with proponents highlighting the potential for economic growth and increased opportunities, while others express concerns about safeguarding the rights and interests of the tribal communities.

The revised law reflects a delicate balance between economic expansion and the protection of the land rights of the ST community, signaling a new chapter in the state’s developmental trajectory. The implementation of these amendments is expected to unfold with careful consideration of both economic progress and the preservation of indigenous rights in scheduled areas.

The Cabinet’s decision marks a pivotal moment in Odisha’s governance, sparking discussions on the implications and nuances of land reforms in scheduled regions, while setting the stage for a transformative phase in the state’s industrial and socio-economic landscape.