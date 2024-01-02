National

Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorised Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

Electoral Bonds sale through State Bank of India’s 29 Authorised Branches w.e.f. 02.01.2024 to 11.01.2024

New delhi,1st January: The Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 2nd January 2018 (as amended vide Gazette Notification dated 7th November, 2022). As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorised Bank.

The State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXX Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorised Branches (as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 02.01.2024 to 11.01.2024.

The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

Electoral Bond Scheme – 2018 29 Existing Authorised Branches

Sl.

No.

 State/UT Name of the Branch & Address Branch Code No.
1. Delhi Delhi Main Branch 11, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001 00691
2. Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Chandigarh Main Branch SCO 43-48, Banking Square,

Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh

State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017

 00628
3. Himachal Pradesh Shimla Main Branch

Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla

State: Himachal Pradesh,

Pin : 171003

 00718
4. Jammu and Kashmir Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch Badami Bagh

Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir Dist : Badgam,

State: Jammu & Kashmir

Pin : 190001

 02295
5. Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch

4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

 00630
6. Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector

10 B Gandhinagar Distt: Gandhinagar,

State : Gujarat Pin:382010.

 01355
7. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,

District : Bhopal,

State: Madhya Pradesh,

Pin : 462003

 01308
8. Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch P.B.NO.29/61,

Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,

District : Raipur

State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001

 00461
9. Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate

Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur,

State: Rajasthan.

Pin : 302003

 00656
10. Maharashtra Mumbai Main Branch Mumbai Samachar Marg

Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra Pin: 400001

 00300

 

11. Goa, Lakshadweep Panaji Branch

Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand, Dayanand Bandodkar Marg, Panaji, Goa.

District : North Goa, State : Goa, Pin: 403001

 00509
12. Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch

Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

District :Lucknow, State: Uttar Pradesh

Pin : 226001

 00125
13. Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar

District : Khurda

State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

 00041
14. West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Kolkata Main Branch Samriddhi Bhawan

1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata.

State: West Bengal. 3

Pin : 700001

 00001
15. Bihar Patna Main Branch

West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna, Bihar. Pin: 800001

 00152
16. Jharkhand Ranchi Branch Court Compound,

Jharkhand, District : Ranchi, State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

 00167
17. Sikkim Gangtok Branch

M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM Dist: East Sikkim

State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

 00232
18. Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Branch

TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh District : Papumpare

State : Arunachal Pradesh

Pin : 791111

 06091
19. Nagaland Kohima Branch

Near deputy commissioner’s office Kohima

Nagaland Pin: 797001

 00214
20. Assam Guwahati Branch

Pan Bazar, MG Road,

Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001

 00078
21. Manipur Imphal Branch

M G Avenue, Imphal west Manipur

Pin: 795001

 00092
22. Meghalaya Shilong Branch

MG Road, Near General PO Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E), Meghalaya,

Pin: 793001

 00181

 

23. Mizoram Aizawl Branch Solomns cave

District: Aizawl, Mizoram

Pin: 796001

 01539
24. Tripura Agartala Branch

Hari Ganga Basak road, Agartala

District: Tripura (W), Tripura Pin: 799001

 00002
25. Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Branch Rednam Gardens, Jail Road,

Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,

District: Visakhapatnam State : Andhra Pradesh Pin : 530002

 00952
26. Telangana Hyderabad Main Branch Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad. District : Hyderabad

State: Telangana

Pin : 500095

 00847
27. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chennai Main Branch 336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.

State: Tamil Nadu

Pin : 600001

 00800
28. Karnataka Bengaluru Main Branch Post Bag No.5310,

St. Marks Road, Bangalore,

District :Bangalore Urban, State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001

 00813
29. Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Branch P.B.No.14, M.G.Road,

Thiruvananthapuram,

District : Thiruvananthapuram, State: Kerala, Pin: 695001

 00941

 

