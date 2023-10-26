Saif Ali Khan’s House of Pataudi’s latest festive campaign features Koh-i-noor inspired collection, now available on Myntra

Bengaluru : House of Pataudi has announced the new brand campaign, featuring star siblings Saif and Soha Ali Khan, showcasing ensembles that exude elegance and uphold a legacy of craftsmanship – the essence defining the brand. Launched amidst the splendor of the festive season on Myntra, the campaign serves as a grand unveiling of House of Pataudi’s Autumn-Winter ‘23 collection, Koh-i-noor, a stunning range inspired from the most coveted diamond, along with offering an array of enchanting festive ensembles to adorn shoppers throughout the festive and wedding seasons, and beyond.

As part of the campaign, an ad film starring Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan showcases the latest offerings from the House of Pataudi in vivid detail. The collection takes inspiration from the renowned history of the Koh-i-noor diamond, tracing its path through various dynasties – including the Vijayanagar Empire, the Nizam dynasty, the opulence of the Mughals and the influence of Persian culture – and celebrates its journey as the shining beacon of grandeur that it is today. This campaign draws a compelling parallel to the journey of the House of Pataudi brand; just as the Koh-i-noor, the House of Pataudi ensembles showcase exquisite craftsmanship. For example – The ‘Nizam-e-noor’ collection draws its inspiration from the opulent Nizam dynasty, showcasing intricate thread embroideries adorned with silver and gold zari, as well as zardozi highlights on luxurious fabrics. The ‘Passage to Persia’ draws from the rich tapestry of Persian culture and textiles, featuring use of gems, gold, silver, and copper embellishments. The collection is replete with details like potli buttons, sheer and velvet inserts, and intricate gota laces, creating a lavish and captivating aesthetic.

The brand campaign is designed to enable shoppers to experience and fully embrace the various tenets of the brand, including timeless crafts such as chikankari, zardozi, tilla, and brocade, colours carefully chosen for different occasions, textiles such as velvet and chanderi, as well as silhouettes that are quintessentially House of Pataudi – modern yet rooted, understated yet distinctive. With the festive and wedding vibes already in the season, patrons will get access to a diverse selection of styles for all – pathani kurta and sherwanis for men, sharara and angrakha for women, alongside traditional footwear and occasion wear for festivals like Diwali as well get a peek into how each and every brand product is crafted.