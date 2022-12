Sahitya Akademi and the Govt. of Odisha signed agreement for Akademi opening its branch of “Centre for Oral & Tribal Literature” #COTLIT at the Odisha State Museum in Bhubaneswar today the 16 December 2022. Dr. K. Sreenivasarao, Secretary #SahityaAkademi and Dr Bhagyalipi Mall, Superintendent, Odisha State Museum signed the agreement in the presence of Dr Ranjan Kumar Das, Director & Addl. Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, Govt of Odisha.