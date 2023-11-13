Safran, PTC Industries sign contract to provide casting parts for LEAP engine powering single-aisle jet

Indian-based PTC Industries and Safran Aircraft Engines, the French global leader in aero engine design, development and manufacturing, announced a multi-year contract to develop industrial cooperation for LEAP engine’s casting parts.

Under the terms of the contract, PTC Industries will produce titanium-casting parts for Safran Aircraft Engines. This agreement reflects commitment to the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

Safran Aircraft Engines’ ambition is to develop a comprehensive aero engines ecosystem in India, strengthening its global supply-chain built for the LEAP production ramp-up.

Based in Lucknow, PTC Industries has a long-standing expertise in advanced casting processes, as well as precision machining. The first titanium casting parts for LEAP engines are scheduled to be delivered early in 2024 for the LEAP engine powering single-aisle jet.

“We are delighted to develop a new cooperation with one of the world-leading aircraft engine manufacturer. Through this partnership, we are looking forward to leveraging our expertise in casting process to support the ambitious production challenges of the LEAP program,” said Sachin Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, PTC Industries.

“Having PTC industries expanding our global supply chain is a major step forward for our company. PTC, with its investment in its new facilities in Lucknow, pave the way to a successful cooperation over the coming years,” said Dominique Dupuy, Vice President (Purchasing), Safran Aircraft Engines.

Safran Aircraft Engines, alongside other Safran companies, has a strong footprint in India with five production facilities in the country (in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa), which will be completed by a sixth site in Hyderabad dedicated to the LEAP MRO activities by 2025.

The country is the third largest operator of LEAP engine in the world, with 75 per cent of Indian commercial aircraft being equipped with CFM’s advanced turbofan.

To date, more than 2,200 LEAP engines have been ordered by Indian airlines.