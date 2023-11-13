Odisha Govt approved 150 Multi Purpose Cultural-cum-Community Centres for the people belonging to Minority Communities in the State

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has approved 150 Multi Purpose Cultural-cum-Community Centres for the people belonging to Minority Communities in the State. The CM has said this will be a long way for preservation of culture and heritage of minority communities of our state.

An amount of Rs 45 Crore has been sanctioned for the purpose in 22 districts. These include community centres for Christian, Muslim, Buddhist and Sikh community. This will go towards creation of space for the Minority communities to undertake various community based activities in the Multi-Purpose Cultural-cum-Community Centres.