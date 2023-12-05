Safety and Security of Passengers is of utmost priority for MoCA – Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

New Delhi,5th December: Safety and Security of passengers is of the utmost priority for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. For Security of passengers, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) maintains vigil at all airports while to ensure safety, DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

As soon as Ministry gets any information regarding any deviation from norms with regard to any passenger, the concerned airlines or the airport is asked its response. In case of any wrongdoing established by the airport or airlines, the ministry imposes penalty against them.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and steel Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia during the supplementary question to a starred question in the Rajya Sabha yesterday.

He also informed that there were 74 airports in the country in first 65 years, but now 149 airports/heliports/ water aerodromes are now functional. Shri Scindia also said that the viability gap funding provided for UDAN scheme has helped 1.3 crore people travel by plane. It is the Government’s endeavour that by the year 2030, India will have 42 crore people travelling by aeroplane, he added.