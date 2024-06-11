Sachin Tendulkar appearing alongside his wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York

New York – In response to a special request from Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds New York, Sachin Tendulkar, a name synonymous with cricketing glory, happily agreed to help create an incredible moment for his fans. Marking the arrival of his wax figure in NYC, the cricket icon greeted his globally popular touring wax figure just ahead of the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India vs. Pakistan match on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Fans were delighted as Tendulkar stood side-by-side and was reunited with his impeccably crafted wax figure, which originally debuted in 2014.

Symbolizing his enduring impact on the sport and its fans worldwide, Tendulkar’s illustrious career has been recognized by the world’s greatest wax museum more than once, dating back to his first figure at Madame Tussauds London in 2009. Since then, five more figures have been created in his honor.

Tendulkar, affectionately dubbed the “Master Blaster,” has won over cricket aficionados globally with his unparalleled prowess and sportsmanship and he is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. With an international career spanning over two decades, Tendulkar holds numerous records, including the most runs scored in both Test and One Day International (ODI) cricket. He is also the only player to have scored one hundred international centuries, making him a true icon of the sport. Throughout his illustrious career, Tendulkar has garnered immense respect and admiration from fans and fellow cricketers alike, cementing his legacy as a true cricketing legend.

From Monday, June 10, through the World Cup Finals on Saturday, June 29, Tendulkar’s wax figure will be free for fan interaction and photos in the lobby of Madame Tussauds New York before taking its permanent place in the museum alongside the wax figures of other sports icons.