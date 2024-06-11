Palladium Empowers Women FPC in Odisha by Exporting Mangoes to London, Enhancing Farmer Members’ Income by 40%

– Odisha’s Horticulture Directorate and APEDA collaborated with Palladium as a technical partner to boost farmers’ incomes by exploring new export avenues for fresh produce

New Delhi: Palladium, under the Promotion & Stabilization of Farmer Producer Organizations (PSFPO) Project, has achieved a significant milestone by supporting the Mahila Kisan Farmer Producer Company (MKFPCL) from Rayagada in exporting 9.5 Quintals of Amrapalli mangoes from Odisha to London. This is an all-women farmer producer company promoted by PRADAN under the Agricultural Production Cluster scheme of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha. This landmark export has resulted in a remarkable 40% increase in price realization for more than 1900 women farmers involved.

“We didn’t anticipate that mangoes from our FPO would reach global markets. Through this linkage, we have learned that the demand for mangoes in international markets is high. By adopting best packaging practices, gaining access to storage infrastructure, and using quality packaging materials, we believe we can establish sustainable market linkages through export” said Gita Nimhala, Board of Director, MKFPCL, Bankili, Rayagada.

Celebrating this milestone, Biswajit Behera, Director, Palladium India also added “By focusing on women-led FPOs, we are tapping into a transformative potential within the agriculture sector. By enabling these women farmers to access international markets, we are not only ensuring higher price realizations but also setting the stage for a new revolution in agriculture. Women farmers, when given the right opportunities, can drive significant economic and social change. This initiative is a testament to the power of inclusivity and empowerment in driving sustainable development.”

In another noteworthy achievement under the PSFPO project, Palladium successfully facilitated the export of 7.5 quintals of premium mango varieties, including Amrapali, Mallika, Chousa, Himsagar, Baiganpali, and Latsundari. These mangoes will be showcased at the prestigious Indian Mango Festival (Indian Hamba) in Doha, Qatar, from May 30 to June 8, 2024.

Odisha, the eighth-largest mango-producing state in India, has historically faced challenges in accessing international markets due to limited export opportunities and inadequate infrastructure for value addition. Despite these challenges, Odisha’s mangoes, which contribute over INR 21 billion to the national economy and account for 60% of the state’s fruit cultivation, are poised to make a significant impact globally.

Palladium, engaged as the Technical Support Unit under the Directorate of Horticulture Odisha, in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), is actively exploring new export avenues for fresh produce from the state. This initiative not only promises to boost farmers’ incomes but also enhances their market reach, both domestically and globally.

“Palladium, under the PSFPO project, strives to provide holistic support to Odisha’s FPOs. Key initiatives include organizing field visits for exporters, sending mango samples to exporters, and coordinating with the FPOs after receiving indents from exporters. Palladium also educates, sensitizes, and supports farmers on procuring, processing techniques, grading and sorting, packaging and cargo shipment of mangoes, thereby ensuring adherence to international quality standards and proper post-harvest management practices to maintain the quality of produce. While PSFPO provides end-to-end support to facilitate export of fresh produce from the state through FPOs, the ultimate goal is to guide the FPOs in these endeavours, ensuring they become familiar with the processes. Through these comprehensive efforts, Palladium not only connects Odisha FPOs with highly remunerative international markets helping farmers achieve better prices through value addition at farm level, but also promotes social inclusiveness by engaging women farmers and socio-economically marginalized farming communities, alongside private sector players” Says Debarati Ghatak, Private Sector Engagement specialist, PSFPO.