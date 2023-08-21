Rungta Steel strengthening partnerships for growth in the Steel and TMT Industry at Dealers Meet held in Gopalpur, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rungta Steel, India’s leading TMT Bar and integrated steel manufacturer, in association with its Channel Partner, Laxmi Sarojini Business Pvt Ltd, successfully organised their Dealers Meet, held at The Park Hotel, Gopalpur, Odisha.

The meet saw participation of more than 60 dealers from Ganjam district of Odisha. Bringing together key dealers and the larger dealer network from Odisha, empowering them with a platform to network, exchange knowledge, learn about Rungta Steel’s products, initiatives, and future prospects.

With an aim to set improved benchmarks for collaborative excellence, the Dealers Meet not only show cased cutting-edge products and innovation that defined Rungta Steel’s portfolio but also spotlighted the potential for collaborative growth within the steel and TMT sector.

Attendees engaged in conversations led by key local partners who shared their expertise on market trends, technological advancements, and sustainable practices.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Arvind Kumar, Chief General Manager & Head – Sales & Marketing (TMT & Wire Rod) said, “It is always a delight to witness the culmination of our vision across all dealer meets conducted till date. These meetings by our channel partner has and continues to exemplify the spirit of partnership and innovation that propels our industry forward. Rungta Steel, alongside our esteemed partner Laxmi Sarojini Business Pvt Ltd, is poised to lead the charge in driving transformative growth for the steel industry as we move forward on this journey together.”

With Rungta Steel placing great value on the insights and perspectives of its partners, the post-event period is poised to witness the ripple effects of the Dealers Meet for both Rungta Steel and attendees alike to translate the newfound shared insights to take practical steps forward keeping in mind the larger needs of the Steel industry in India.



