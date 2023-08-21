R Praggnanandhaa, the first Indian after Vishwanthan Anand to reach the semifinals of the FIDE World Cup, drew against his higher-ranked opponent Fabiano Caruana, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In the other semi-final, former world champion Magnus Carlsen defeated Nijat Abasov in the first game with white pieces.

Out of four Indians, who had made it to the quarterfinals, Praggnanandhaa remains the only Indian in the fray.

Meanwhile, the first game of the women’s final between second seed Aleksandra Goryachkina of Russia and 29th seed Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria ended in a draw after 33 moves.