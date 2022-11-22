Rozgar Melas organized at 45 locations across the country as part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation

New Delhi : As part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas were organized at 45 locations across the country today. On this occasion, the Prime Minister distributed Offer of Appointment (OOA) to 71,000 newly inducted recruits through Video Conferencing.

Union Power and Renewable Energy Minister Shri R. K. Singh handed over appointment letters for various posts to 81 youths as chief guest at the Rozgar mela organized at the Central Reserve Police Force Center Khewra , Sonipat. The Rozgar mela was organized at the national level, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The program was also broadcast live at the CRPF Center in Khewra, where Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy RK Singh addressed the gathering.

The Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh addressing at the ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Sonipat, Haryana on November 22, 2022.

The Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh addressing at the ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Sonipat, Haryana on November 22, 2022.

The new appointees will join the government and serve the nation. They will play a significant role in nation building and witness [email protected] This event is the second in the series (the first one was held on 22nd October 2022 at 50 locations) to provide 10 lakh appointments during the next one year as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, Shri Raj Kumar Singh granting appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at the ‘Rozgar Mela’ in Sonipat, Haryana on November 22, 2022

Shri Singh said that the country is on the path of economic development. New employment opportunities have been created in the private sector along with the government sector in the country. The central government has set a target of providing 10 lakh jobs in government services, under which job fairs are being organized at the national level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the second job fair today, 71 thousand appointment letters were handed over across the country. The State Governments are also being encouraged to do the work of filling up the vacant posts. The government’s focus is now on employment, he added.

Shri Singh highlighted that by the year 2027-28, India will emerge as the third largest economic power of the world. Our economic growth rate is around 7 percent which is very good. This growth rate will continue for the next 20 years. Congratulating the newly selected youth, Union Minister RK Singh called upon them to move forward with the spirit of contributing to the progress of the country by adopting the job as a mission. It is your responsibility to build and grow the country. Whoever is in whatever role, he should work to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

The Union Minister further said that banks are the strong link in the economic development of our country, with the help of which new dimensions have been given to startups. He called upon the officers and employees of the banking sector to finance any youth startup project that comes to them. The country is moving ahead, for which adequate energy is also required. Strong efforts have been made for this, he added.

Welcoming the Union Minister, CRPF Inspector General of Police (IG) North Western Region Moolchand Pawar while congratulating the newly appointed youths said that government job has become a very important subject. Taking a new initiative in this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken steps towards providing one million jobs. The newly appointed people have been given the name of Karmaveer who will work as a public servant as a representative of the Government of India. Coming to the government sector increases the responsibility towards the society and the citizens, which should be performed with full dedication and honesty.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Reserve Police Force Center Khewra (CRPF) Komal Singh welcomed the chief guest and other guests. While congratulating the job seekers, he also informed that a scheme named Karmayogi Prarambh has been started especially for them, through which training will be provided to the newly appointed youth. On this occasion, short films were also screened in the context of Karmayogi Prarambh Yojana and employment fairs. Range Deputy Inspector General Mahendra Singh and other officers and employees of CRPF were present on the occasion.