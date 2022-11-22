As part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas organized at 45 locations across the country

New Delhi : As part of the Prime Minister’s commitment to accord highest priority towards employment generation, Rozgar Melas were organized at 45 locations across the country today. On this occasion, the Prime Minister distributed Offer of Appointment (OOA) to 71,000 newly inducted recruits through Video Conferencing.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof. S P Singh Baghel, who attended the Rozgar Mela organized in the Shaurya Officers’ Institute, CRPF, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, addressed the gathering and explained the initiatives of the Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister for the welfare of the youth.

A total of 224 qualified candidates were present at the Institute. Appointment letters were provided to the candidates by Prof. S P Singh Baghel.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof. S P Singh Baghel congratulated the candidates and advised them that this was a great opportunity for them to serve the nation during the glorious period and to keep up their preparations for higher positions also. The employers were mainly from sectors like Defence, Finance, Education, Health, Railways, Home, Power, Water Resources, etc.

After the Prime Minister’s address, Minister of State for Law and Justice Prof. S P Singh Baghel distributed physical copies of OOAs to some of the candidates. He also interacted with the candidates.

The new appointees will join the government and serve the nation. They will play a significant role in nation building and witness [email protected] This event is the second in the series (the first one was held on 22nd October 2022 at 50 locations) to provide 10 lakh appointments during the next one year as envisioned by the Prime Minister.