Royal Enfield delivers 500 motorcycles across Odisha in a single day

Bhubaneswar: Royal Enfield, the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment has today announced the delivery of 500 units of motorcycles in Orissa in one day. Durja Puja epitomises the victory of good over evil and this victory is celebrated across India especially in Orissa with splendour. Owing to the festivities and elated consumer sentiments, the brand has been able to achieve this remarkable milestone of delivering 500 motorcycles in a single day despite the unprecedented times. The motorcycles which were delivered included some of the popular variants such as the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Himalayan, and the 650 Twins with Classic 350 Stealth Black leading the way.

The pandemic brought in a level of unprecedented challenges which affected the consumer sentiment overall however the ongoing festive season has seen a period of heightened activity for both manufacturers and customers. With the unlock phase kicking in and improved consumer sentiments, Royal Enfield has been able to ensure a sustained business recovery and growth over the last few months. During the month of September, Royal Enfield’s sales figures surpassed its volumes in the same period last year.

The quick and steady recovery of business could also be attributed to various initiatives by the brand that aimed at improving customer experience amidst these unprecedented times. Royal Enfield’s Service on Wheels, a customer-friendly initiative which aims at providing a hassle-free motorcycle service experience at customers’ doorsteps, has received great feedback from the existing owners. . In Orissa, 25 Service on Wheel motorcycles have been deployed.

In addition to Service in Wheels, Royal Enfield offered a slew of initiatives that ensure Contactless Purchase and Service – Home Test Rides, e-payment options for motorcycle purchase and service facilities. Royal Enfield’s contactless and digital initiatives have resulted in an all time high number of bookings for the brand.

Royal Enfield has added 70 dealerships across Orissa in the last 18 months which brings the total number of outlets in Orissa to 92. This has contributed to the significant growth in volumes despite the pandemic in the current year and will cater to the steady demand in the market. The booking levels are encouraging and a promising sign for the upcoming months. While there was some pent-up demand in the market, the recent business recovery and steady sales figures could be safely attributed to the fresh demand being generated.

Related

comments