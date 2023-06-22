“Royal Atlantis” A World Class luxurious Residential Project in Puri

Bhubaneswar: SJ JRG Ventures LLP today announced the signingof Ollywood Superstar couple Sabyasachi Mishra & Archita Sahu as their Brand Partners for the Project “Royal Atlantis”.

Introducing Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu as the brand partners, Mr. Vineet Gupta, Director- JRG Developers Pvt Ltd and Promoter, Royal Atlantis, said, We are very delighted to announce renowned actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu as brand partners for our prestigious development. They are widely recognized and admired figures in the Odia film industry. Apart from being superstars and acclaimed actors, they are amazing human beings and ICONS who have always stood up for social causes. This couple is firmly rooted, accessible, and open and inspires trust – values that resonate with our core at Royal Atlantis and makes them the perfect partners for Royal Atlantis. Both share a deep cultural connect with the people of Odisha, which will strengthen the bond between Royal Atlantis Puri and the community. Royal Atlantis Puri is thrilled to welcome both of them as brand partners. We firmly believe that their association will contribute to the continued success of our project and propel us to new heights

On this occasion a new campaign “Happiness by the Sea” was launched. The new campaign captures little moments of happiness and the emotions that a beautiful vacation home evokes. Themed, ‘Happiness by the Sea’, the campaign showcases Royal Atlantis as a place to find happiness, a sanctuary to relax, rejuvenate and look forward to creating a lifetime of memories with loved ones, a place to step away from routine rush and find self- expression and true happiness.

Speaking on their association with Royal Atlantis, Sabyasachi and Archita said, “We both are very serious when it comes to brand endorsements as we become the medium to spread messages amongthe people. So wechoose brands which value trust & commitment. Royal Atlantis and the people involved with this project are so passionate for this particular project that we felt this association is a blessing from Lord Jagannath to do something for the first time in his holy Land Puri. We must say, it’s not business for them, its delivering dream with divine emotions. We are Proud to be a part of Royal Atlantis Family”.

Speaking about the Project Mr Matrudatta Mishra, Director, SJ developers and Housing Pvt Ltd and Promoter, Royal Atlantis, said, Puri is a revered land for all of us. Puri being the abode of Lord Jagannath, it was our longstanding dream to bring a high-quality real estate project here. We have envisioned Royal Atlantis as an ultra-luxury, vibrant vacation home offering an unparalleled living experience to its residents. The fact that the project is situated so near to both the sea beach and the temple, adds to the charm. By Lord Jagannath’s grace, Royal Atlantis will be the tallest residential Tower in Puri. I feel this is a great time to invest in Puri. In the last few years, there have been very positive developments to make Puri a global city. Whether it is the proposed international airport, under development Heritage Corridor, advances in public infrastructure and road and railway connectivity, Puri has been a focus of positive development. The price premiums in real estate have not fully factored those in and I see immense upside potential for appreciation and long-term value creation.

Royal Atlantis is a world class luxurious residential Project located at Baliapanda, Sipasarubili, Puri within the lap of the nature. Located at just 5.7 Km away from the Lord Jagannath Temple and just 900 meters awayfrom the sea beachRoyal Atlantisis the new gateway to the resort life.

Elaborating on the Project Mr Anand Poddar Director- KP Prime Assets Pvt Ltd and Promoter, Royal Atlantis, said, it is our endeavour to make this project a landmark in the region with high-quality construction and excellence in all respects of development. The project has international quality amenities- swimming pool, clubhouse, open community spaces, a huge central garden vista, a ‘co-working set-up’, kids play area, reflexology path- designed to provide a luxurious life. It will be Puri’s tallest residential tower till date. By the Lord’s grace, the project has received excellent response both from buyers and investors. The development is taking place at face pace and we are committed to delivering before time. With the huge success of residential Tower 1 and 2, the launch of residential Tower 3 and the commercial project will be announced very soon.

Together, the Promoters team is determined to deliver a world class First of its kind project in the Land of the Lord of the Universe. Royal Atlantis will certainly add immense beauty and pride to the skyline of our Puri.

Royal Atlantis is registered under ORERAwithRegistrationNo.RP/26/2022/00650 (www.rera.odisha.gov.in). The project is planned on a7.46 Acre land parcel and is approved by PKDA for the development ofthree residential towers and a hotel tower. It is registered with ORERA for tworesidential buildings in the first phase.