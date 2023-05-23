RINL organizes Customer Meet 2023

Visakhapatnam : RINL, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has organized “Customer Meet” on Monday at Gurajada Kalakshetram of Ukkunagaram of RINL. Around 100 Customers from all over country along with Exports customers have attended the meeting. RINL has a large base of customers operating in 23 branches operated across width & breadth of India.

Addressing the customers, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD RINL said that the RINL shares a beautiful relationship with our customers and our fortune in a way is intertwined with each other. He requested the customers to be part of the growth path of the company and help in increasing the market share of RINL. He said that the Financial Year 2023-24 is going to be a “Momentous Year” as the plant is all set to ramp up production from Aug’23 onwards and assured that the requirement of customers will be fully met from the improved production levels.

Shri DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial), RINL in his address explained the global & domestic market scenario. He assured that RINL was and will always strive to protect the interests of their valued customers in the longer run. He has appreciated the loyalty shown by the customers and commended their constant patronage to RINL and its products.

Later, the customers had a fruitful interaction with senior officials of RINL, wherein they were assured of resolving the issues pertaining to various issues of marketing. After the meeting, some of the customers were taken to various production units of RINL & the Central dispatch yard of marketing.

Chief general managers, senior officials of RINL, representatives of steel executive association, various trade unions and associations have also attended the program.