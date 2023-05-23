USAID Administrator Samantha Power Meets with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India and Co-Chair of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Dr. P.K. Mishra

Today, Administrator Samantha Power met with the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India Dr. P.K. Mishra. As both Co-chairs of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), they discussed progress in their collaboration to promote disaster resilient infrastructure and address climate change in the region and globally. Administrator Power thanked Dr. Mishra for India’s efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and efforts to spearhead numerous related initiatives in India and globally, including through its current presidency of the G20.

During their meeting, the two leaders focused on shared commitments to advancing global development challenges, such as climate change and global health security, leveraging the best of Indian and American innovation and know-how to tackle our world’s most pressing problems.

Administrator Power emphasized the importance of close collaboration with India, Quad members, and others to work towards development goals that support a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.