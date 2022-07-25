Result of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021 declared

New Delhi : The Result of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021 was declared vide Press Note dated 03.12.2021 recommending 57 candidates in the order of merit for appointment.

The Commission, in accordance with Rule 16 (iv) & (v) of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021, had also maintained a Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate.

The Commission hereby recommends following 07 candidates, which includes OBC-03, EWS-03 and SC-01 candidates, to fill up the post of Chemist, Group ‘A’/ Scientist ‘B’ (Chemical), Group ‘A’ for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination, 2021 from the candidates of Reserve List. A list of these candidates is enclosed. The Ministry of Mines will communicate directly with these recommended candidates.

The candidature of the following 04 candidates is Provisional:

0893768, 0893281, 2691101, 0892159

A list of these 07 candidates (Annexure-I) is available on the Commission website i.e. http://www.upsc.gov.in.