New Delhi: Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education is implementing the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha, under which self defence training is imparted to girls of classes VI to XII, studying in Government Schools, irrespective of their social categories. Self defence training is also given in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) which are residential schools for girls of Class VI to XII belonging to disadvantaged groups such as SC, ST, OBC, Minority and Below Poverty Line. Details of number of schools approved for Self Defence Training for Girls under Samagra Shiksha from the year 2019-20 to 2022-23 are as under:

Sl. No. Year No. of Schools Elementary Secondary 1 2019-20 180160 81800 2 2020-21 147784 81438 3 2021-22 163045 56869 4 2022-23 188005 83031

(Source: Prabandh)

Samagra Shiksha scheme has now been extended till 2025-26 and the Self Defence training has been renamed as ‘Rani Laxmi Bai Aatma Raksha Prashikshan’. The fund for this component has been increased from Rs. 3000/- to Rs. 5000/- per month per school for three months. Self Defence training aims to ensure safety and security of girls, empower girls to tackle risk of assault and boost their self confidence. Details of funds allocated/spent during the last three years and the current year on self defence training of girls in schools under Samagra Shiksha and the number of Government schools approved for the same are as under:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Sl. No. Year Elementary Secondary Approvals Expenditure Approvals Expenditure No. of Schools Financial No. of Schools Financial No. of Schools Financial No. of Schools Financial 1 2019-20 180160 15346.257 124287 7684.411 81800 6656.358 42241 3071.113 2 2020-21 147784 13300.56 44721 1486.846 81438 7329.42 38300 2120.902 3 2021-22* 163045 8320.49 36381 1125.521 56869 3337.27 8457 350.338 4 2022-23 188005 23106.85 188005 — 83031 9082.63 83031 —

(Source: Prabandh)

*In the year 2021-22, funds approved only for one month due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.