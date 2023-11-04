Relief and rescue work continue in earthquake affected areas of Nepal; Death toll in Nepal earthquake hits 157, over 375 injured

Kathmandu: The death toll from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that devastated Jajarkot and West Rukum districts has reached 157, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Saturday evening. In the statement, Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, spokesperson of the ministry, said over 375 people were injured in the quake.

100 people died in the earthquake in Jajarkot, the epicentre of the quake, while 38 deaths have been reported in the adjoining district West Rukum. As many as 81 people in Jajarkot and 85 in West Rukum have sustained injuries. Hundreds of houses are flattened by the tremor.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal reached the quake-affected areas early morning with a team of doctors and relief materials.

The government has decided to provide 50 million rupees each to quake-hit Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim districts. The amount would be ensured through the central relief management fund.

Government of Nepal has assured of ensuring the one-door system of relief distribution. The immediate needs as blanket, tarpaulin sheets, and food stuffs were supplied to the quake-hit areas. The Road Department was asked to immediately clear the road obstruction to ease transportation. Moreover, various teams of health and medical persons had reached the quake-hit areas along with medicines. Minister for Health and Population, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, has said government would provide free treatment to those injured in the earthquake that took toll on Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim districts.

Embassy of India in Nepal offered an Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal as 977-9851316807.