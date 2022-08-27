Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new store in Balangir town in Odisha

Balangir : India’s largest and fastest growing apparel and accessories specialty chain of Reliance Retail, TRENDS, announced the launch of its new store in Balangir town of Balangir district in Odisha.

Trends is truly democratizing fashion in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, to Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond & is India’s favorite fashion shopping destination.

The Trends store at Balangir boasts of modern looks and ambience featuring an exciting range of good quality and fashion merchandise that is relevant to the consumers of the region and at prices that are affordable and seen as high value for money. Customers of this town can look forward to a uniquely special and superlative experience of shopping for trendy Women’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Kids Wear & Fashion Accessories, at delightful prices.

This 10181 sq. ft store, which is the first Trends store in the Balangir town has a special inaugural offer for its customers, besides great relevant fashion and amazing prices. Customers shopping for Rs.3499 will get an exciting gift at Rs.199 and not only that the customers will also get coupon worth Rs.3000/- absolutely free on purchase worth Rs.2999.

So head to Trends new store now in Balangir, for the joy of a great fashion shopping experience!