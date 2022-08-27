Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Odisha

Bhawanipatna : As schools in India reopened after two years hiatus, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) continues its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in the country to re-emphasize the need for road safety awareness among citizens.

The four-days camp (23 Aug – 26 Aug 2022) at the Vimala Convent School, Police High School, Shastriji Women’s College and Government Women’s College in Bhawanipatna, Odisha witnessed spirited participation from over 4000 school & college students and staff members who set out to imbibe the safe riding practices. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilized the age appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.

Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards sensitizing India on road safety, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Road safety education is essential for developing a road safety mindset. As part of our National Road Safety campaign, we have resumed our physical Safe riding training activities in Orissa. With this campaign, we aim to educate both children and adults to be responsible road users and be Road safety ambassadors in their city”

HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

1. SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: HMSI’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.

2. INTERACTIVE SESSION: Students between 5 to 10 years of age learnt about the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling.

3. PRACTICAL LEARNING: 11 to 12 years old learnt how to ride their bicycle safely, their duties as a pillion on two-wheeler and importance of safety gear on roads. To make this learning more practical and fun, kids got hands on learning experience on the specially imported CRF50 motorcycles.

4. EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Staff members & college students who are already existing riders tested and honed their learnings through theoretical as well as practical training on a two-wheeler.

5. LEARNING BECAME FUN: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, HMSI also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on daily basis.