Reliance Jewels pays tribute to Odisha’s folk art through their ‘Pattachitra’ jewellery line

Bhubaneswar: Leading jewellery brand Reliance Jewels has launched ‘Utkala’ – an exquisite jewellery collection inspired from the rich art heritage of Odisha. ‘Utkala’ — Where Beauty Rises, is an ode to the land where not just the sun, even beauty rises.

One amongst the various splendours of Odisha inspired jewellery in the Utkala collection is the ‘Pattachitra’ jewellery line. Pattachitra is a traditional, cloth-based scroll painting which originates from Odisha. It is one of the oldest forms of art in the country and contains images of mythological extracts. These beautiful necklace sets from the Utkala Collection of Reliance Jewels is the jewellery collector’s dream in true sense. It captures the rare & the age old cloth painting technique, by embedding the painting in the design. The Pattachitra jewellery has an exquisite look manifested by rich colourful and creative motifs, and depiction of simple themes, mostly mythological. The jewellery is vibrant, unique, and extremely versatile. It can be paired up with almost any look, both contemporary & traditional.

Speaking on the collection Reliance Jewels spokesperson said, “Dhanteras & Diwali are the times of celebration and auspicious occasions to buy jewellery. With these jewellery masterpieces inspired by Odisha’s Pattachitra art, We wanted to offer our customers something unique & elegant for this Diwali celebration and highlight the sheer beauty of Indian art.”

The Pattachitra inspired jewellery & other designs in Gold from the Utkala collection are crafted in 22kt Gold & include exquisite temple style jewellery with antique & yellow gold finishes and also very intricate filigree style jewellery in yellow Gold & antique finishes. The Pattachitra collection will be available at select Reliance Jewels outlets. This festive period, Customers can avail Flat 30% Off on the Making charges of Gold Jewellery & Gold Coins & Upto 30% Off on Diamond Jewellery Invoice value till 16th Nov 2020. Customers can also enjoy a 5% cash back on SBI Credit Cards from 1st to 16th Nov. T&C Apply.

