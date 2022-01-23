Register to Inter City Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Campaign in Temple City

Bhubaneswar: Here is a good news for citizens with more interest in cycling and walking! The Bhubaneswar Smart City, which has already secured its place in the Phase-I of the Cycle4Change initiative has urged the cycling and walking enthusiasts to register their efforts through the Inter-City Freedom 2 Walk & Cycle Campaign to help the historic city win the national challenge.

The Inter-City Freedom 2 Walk and Cycle Campaign is an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Government of India to inspire and encourage citizens to participate in the city challenge of “Stay Fit – Stay Healthy”.

As the aim of this challenge is “the city with the most kms of walking and cycling will be recognized for their efforts by the Smart Cities Mission, MoHUA”.

Therefore, the more is the participation from citizens, the more is the chances of the city to win this challenge.

As the Temple City in the past has won distinguished positions like first in the Smart City Challenge and winning several awards in the annual and other events of the Mission and MoHUA, this time also through citizen participation the city can achieve its position once again.

For this challenge, the participating citizens have to do some small things after registration in the event, i.e. cycling or walking or both.

As an initial step citizens should connect to a device to track their activity either through – (i) Fitbit, or (ii) Strava, or (iii) Google Fit

The participating citizens are required to record their activities till 26th January 2022. So all interested citizens can hurry up for the events.

Citizens can register themselves for the challenge by scanning the QR code – on cycling and walking.

In order to count the cycle ride towards the Inter-City Challenge, each citizen must activate Strava/recordings application before their ride.

The application will calculate the number of kilometers travelled and automatically update the data on your city’s Decathlon page in 24 Hrs.

Here are the two different links and QR codes for Bhubaneswar. So dear active Netizens! Without wasting a minute kindly join the event and keep yourself recorded for each of your walking or cycling adventure.

For #Freedom2Walk Challenge the link: https://t.co/aofKwjBX0c

For #Freedom2Cycle Challenge the link: https://t.co/yXtmxKMLCP