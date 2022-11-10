Regarding document update in Aadhaar

New Delhi : During the past decade, Aadhaar number has emerged as a proof of identity of residents in India. Aadhaar number is being used for availing several government schemes and services.

Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years ago, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated.

Some news reports have incorrectly reported on Thursday that it has been made mandatory. It is informed to ignore these reports and social media posts.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has previously issued a press release underlining that it is urging and encouraging residents to keep their documents updated. The recently issued gazette notification also clearly mentions that residents “may” do so on completion of every 10 years.

Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the gazette notification is another step in that direction.