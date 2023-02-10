Red Line awareness campaign on Anti-Microbials Resistance by Union Government

The Government is aware of the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance, which is created by the overuse of antibiotics. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has taken following initiatives to promote judicious use of antimicrobials:

MoHFW launched Red Line awareness campaign on Antimicrobials Resistance, urging people not to use medicines marked with a red vertical line, including antibiotics, without a doctor’s prescription. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has released treatment guidelines for antimicrobial use in common syndromes which contain guidelines for use of antibiotics for viral bronchitis and low-grade fever.

Antibiotics are included in Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945. These drugs have specific caution labeling requirements and are sold only under the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner. The supply of a drug specified in Schedule H1 are recorded in a separate register at the time of the supply and such records are maintained for three years and are open for inspection. Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has placed 24 hi-end antimicrobials under schedule H1 by issuing notification.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.