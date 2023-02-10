Chairman CBIC Vivek Johri presides over Passing Out Ceremony of 72nd Batch of IRS (C&IT) Officers and exhorts young officers to maintain balance between facilitation and enforcement

The induction training of the 72nd Batch of IRS(C&IT) culminated with a Passing Out Parade here today at National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Faridabad. The 72nd Batch consists of 33 officers, which includes 7 lady officers. These young officers will be at the forefront of administering the Customs and Indirect taxes in the country.

Shri Vivek Johri, Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), presided over at the Passing-Out Parade, 2023 and also delivered the keynote address on the occasion.

In his keynote address, Shri Johri urged the young officers to maintain balance between facilitation and enforcement. He also emphasised on adapting technology to make life easier for taxpayers as well. He insisted that the officers remember their role as public servant, to be accessible to the people and to be the change they want to see.

Shri Johri congratulated the 72nd Batch for successfully completing their training and also acknowledged the contribution of the families of the officers for shaping them into a well-rounded individual.

In her welcome address earlier, Smt. Neeta Lall Butalia, Pr. Director General, NACIN, underlined the significance of hard work and maintaining a good work ethic in ones’ professional life. She reminded the officers that their association with NACIN hasn’t come to an end but would continue till the end of their service.

Member (Admin) Shri Alok Shukla, in his address urged officers to apply themselves to the assigned task enthusiastically and stay motivated to serve the country.

Keeping the spirit of Amrit Kaal, which marks the beginning of 25-year-long leadup to [email protected], these young officers are well trained to be futuristic and inclusive. During the passing out ceremony, the following five officer trainees who have excelled in different areas of training, were awarded medals for their exceptional achievements.

Ms. Maninderjit Kaur received the Finance Minister’s Gold Medal.

Ms. Rashmi Shakrawal received the Chairman’s Gold Medal

Mr. Prashant Sharma won the Shri N.K. Upadhyay Memorial Gold Medal

Ms. Rashmi Shakrawal won the Smt. Kaushalya NArayanan Memorial Gold Medal

Mr. Abhishek Kumar Singh won the Director General’s Gold Medal.