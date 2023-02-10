69% Increase in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 655 at present: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

The Government has increased number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 69% in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 655 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 95% in MBBS seats from 51348 before 2014 to 100163 as of now and increase of 110% in PG seats from 31185 before 2014 to 65335 as of now. Further, as informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the details of MBBS (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) seats in the country as of now is at Annexure.

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare administers a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for ‘Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals’ with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing Government or private medical college with fund sharing between the Centre and State Governments in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and Special Category States and 60:40 for others. Under the Scheme, 157 Medical colleges have been approved in three phases in the country.

The Ministry also provides financial support to existing government medical colleges for Civil Works and procurement of equipment & furniture under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for upgradation of existing State Government/ Central Government Medical Colleges for increasing MBBS (UG) seats and PG seats.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

The State-wise details of medical colleges in the country for the current academic year 2023-24

S. No. Name of the State/UT Total Undergraduate Seats* Total Postgraduate Seats# 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 114 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 5585 2816 3 Arunachal Pradesh 50 0 4 Assam 1250 738 5 Bihar 2565 1150 6 Chandigarh 150 578 7 Chhattisgarh 1915 562 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 177 0 9 Delhi 1497 2915 10 Goa 180 131 11 Gujarat 6500 2483 12 Haryana 1835 745 13 Himachal Pradesh 920 342 14 Jammu & Kashmir 1147 611 15 Jharkhand 980 263 16 Karnataka 10995 6006 17 Kerala 4505 1889 18 Madhya Pradesh 4180 1935 19 Maharashtra 10295 5765 20 Manipur 525 241 21 Meghalaya 50 37 22 Mizoram 100 0 23 Orissa 2325 1203 24 Puducherry 1630 943 25 Punjab 1750 754 26 Rajasthan 5075 2980 27 Sikkim 150 34 28 Tamil Nadu 11275 4935 29 Telangana 6990 2723 30 Tripura 225 85 31 Uttar Pradesh 9203 3795 32 Uttarakhand 1150 1811 33 West Bengal 4825 1998

*Data for 2023-24 may vary on granting of permission by NMC for new Colleges/ increase of seats and on withdrawal of permission for Colleges / seats. # (excluding DNB/FNB & CPS)