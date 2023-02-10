69% Increase in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 655 at present: Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar

The Government has increased number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 69% in Medical Colleges from 387 before 2014 to 655 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 95% in MBBS seats from 51348 before 2014 to 100163 as of now and increase of 110% in PG seats from 31185 before 2014 to 65335 as of now. Further, as informed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the details of MBBS (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) seats in the country as of now is at Annexure.
The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare administers a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for ‘Establishment of new Medical Colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals’ with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing Government or private medical college with fund sharing between the Centre and State Governments in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and Special Category States and 60:40 for others. Under the Scheme, 157 Medical colleges have been approved in three phases in the country.
The Ministry also provides financial support to existing government medical colleges for Civil Works and procurement of equipment & furniture under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for upgradation of existing State Government/ Central Government Medical Colleges for increasing MBBS (UG) seats and PG seats.
The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
The State-wise details of medical colleges in the country for the current academic year 2023-24
|S. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Total Undergraduate Seats*
|Total Postgraduate Seats#
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|114
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5585
|2816
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|50
|0
|4
|Assam
|1250
|738
|5
|Bihar
|2565
|1150
|6
|Chandigarh
|150
|578
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1915
|562
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|177
|0
|9
|Delhi
|1497
|2915
|10
|Goa
|180
|131
|11
|Gujarat
|6500
|2483
|12
|Haryana
|1835
|745
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|920
|342
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1147
|611
|15
|Jharkhand
|980
|263
|16
|Karnataka
|10995
|6006
|17
|Kerala
|4505
|1889
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|4180
|1935
|19
|Maharashtra
|10295
|5765
|20
|Manipur
|525
|241
|21
|Meghalaya
|50
|37
|22
|Mizoram
|100
|0
|23
|Orissa
|2325
|1203
|24
|Puducherry
|1630
|943
|25
|Punjab
|1750
|754
|26
|Rajasthan
|5075
|2980
|27
|Sikkim
|150
|34
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|11275
|4935
|29
|Telangana
|6990
|2723
|30
|Tripura
|225
|85
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|9203
|3795
|32
|Uttarakhand
|1150
|1811
|33
|West Bengal
|4825
|1998
*Data for 2023-24 may vary on granting of permission by NMC for new Colleges/ increase of seats and on withdrawal of permission for Colleges / seats. # (excluding DNB/FNB & CPS)