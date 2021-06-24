“Record vaccinations on second day of campaign”- Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told the Covid in-charge officers of the districts that even a single positive case found in the district, should be taken with total seriousness and should be kept in home isolation or be hospitalized as required. There should be no carelessness. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was holding a virtual discussion with ministers in charge of Covid 19 Core Group in the Corona control review meeting.



8 lakh doses of vaccine are available now



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan informed that record vaccinations have been administered on the second day also of the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan. More than 11 lakh people have got the vaccine dose enthusiastically. This shows the participation of the public and their determination against Corona. He told that we have about 8 lakh vaccine doses available for tomorrow. In view of the importance of Corona vaccinations, the review of vaccination along with Covid 19 will also be done daily. Today additional doses of vaccine have also been made available in Sehore and Rajgarh districts.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the positive cases district wise. On the detection of one and two each positive cases each in 17 districts including Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Raisen, Sagar, Chhindwara, Harda, Khargone, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Damoh, Dhar, Dindori, Narsinghpur, he told the district in-charge officers to mark these places and isolate the patients by creating a micro-containment zone. In the districts where there is even a single Corona case, the patient should be treated with utmost urgency and seriousness. He said that if a single case is detected, I should be informed about the complete history of the concerned patient.

