Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan addresses about covid vaccination

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that vaccination is not only a campaign of the government but also of the people. Not just political parties, but the entire public was involved in this campaign. Social workers, voluntary organizations and experts were all involved in this campaign. Together everyone has made it a success. Such programmes became successful only with the cooperation of the public in their own interest.



Medical Education Minister Shri Sarang clears confusion



Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Kailash Sarang has said that the vaccination campaign of Madhya Pradesh government has started from June 21. Covid vaccination are administered on 4 days a week that is on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sunday is a holiday across the state. There was no vaccination days in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday June 20 and Tuesday June 22.



Minister Shri Sarang said that the vaccination programme was released on January 16. Ever since, vaccination is being done on 4 days a week, in which health workers, frontline workers, citizens above 45 and then those in the 18 to 45 age group were included in a sequential manner.



Shri Sarang said that the vaccination programme was prepared by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in a scientific way and the Madhya Pradesh government had announced the Covid vaccination programme in January according to which the vaccination drive was started. Madhya Pradesh government has no vaccination programme on Sunday, June 20. Similarly, on June 22 also vaccination was not done in government institutions. Vaccinations of people have been done on this day as per convenience by the private sector institutions. In the vaccination campaign, 16 lakh 95 thousand 562 people were vaccinated on June 21, which is a record. Today on June 23, 10 lakh 38 thousand people got vaccinated till 5:30 pm on Vaccination Day. Madhya Pradesh ranks 1st today and ranked first on June 21 also. The credit of the Grand Vaccination Campaign goes to the people of Madhya Pradesh.





