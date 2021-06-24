Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan pays tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his Balidan Diwas

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan garlanded the portrait of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his martyrdom day at his residence today. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan remembered Shri Mukherjee. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that following the path shown by Dr. Mukherjee, contributing to the progress and development of the nation will be the true humble tribute to him. He paid his humble homage at the feet of revered Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Jana Sangh, the son of Mother Bharati, who laid down his life to achieve the goal of ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Nishan, Do Pradhan, Do Vidhan Nahi Chalenge’.



Dr. Mukherjee was an educationist, thinker and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Dr. Mukherjee was born on July 6, 1901 in Kolkata. Dr. Mukherjee was a worshipper of humanity and idealist in the true sense. He always opposed the policy of appeasement. He travelled to Jammu on May 8, 1953 with Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vaidya Gurudutt, Dr. Burman and Shri Tekchand etc. After entering the border, he was arrested by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. Dr. Mukherjee remained in jail for 40 days and died in jail on 23 June 1953.

