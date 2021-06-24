Punjab Medical Education and Research Minister Orders To Start MBBS, BDS And BAMS Classes

Chandigarh: After rapid declining in COVID cases, Medical Education and Research Minister Punjab OP Soni today ordered to start MBBS, BDS and BAMS classes physically in medical colleges from June 28, 2021 onwards.



Divulging details, the Cabinet Minister OP Soni said that this decision has been taken after comprehensive deliberation with concerned stakeholders and health experts. He further said that with the enormous efforts of Doctors, Senior Residents, Junior Residents and Para Medical Staff Punjab Government fiercely waging the war against devastating second COVID wave.



Mr. Soni said that RTPCR Negative Report or Vaccination Certificate (any one) is made mandatory for students to join the classes. He also added that the department had also issued orders to commence routine work in all Nursing Schools and Colleges.

