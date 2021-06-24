Punjab State Commission seeks report on Panchayats resolutions for paddy plantation rates fixation

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes today sought a detailed report from Deputy Commissioner, Patiala on panchayats resolutions regarding rate fixation for paddy plantation.



Disclosing this here today, Chairperson, Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Mrs. Tejinder Kaur said that it has come to her notice through social media that a resolution has been passed by the Gram Panchayat and Sarpanch of Village Nohra, Block Nabha of Patiala district in which the rates were fixed and proposed Rs 50,000 as fine for violating the resolution.



Chairperson said that this decision is contrary to the orders issued by the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on June 11, 2020, in which Director, Rural Development and Panchayat Department was directed to consider all such matters. ”Resolutions should be rejected and Panchayats should be made aware that they do not have the authority to issue such resolutions /orders,” she added.



Mrs. Tejinder Kaur informed that the Panchayat Department has again instructed that to warn Panchayats not to pass any resolution in the future regarding wage fixation. Deputy Commissioner, Patiala has been asked to submit the report on July 07, 2021 through the concerned Sub Divisional Officer (Civil).

