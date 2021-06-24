Punjab Education Minister congratulates government school students who cleared stage-1 of NTSE

Chandigarh: As many as 20 students of government schools of Punjab have cleared the first stage of the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) with flying colors. Punjab school education minister Mr. Vijay Inder Singla congratulated the students the students, their parents, teachers and officials of education department for their hard work and tremendous achievements. The minister said that the students of government schools have performed very well in NTSE as compared to the last year.







The cabinet minister said that apart from the policies and reforms introduced by the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led state government, the efforts of the teachers and other staff of the education department also helped the students to excel in all competitions. He said that the education department has facilitated the students with free coaching classes for NTSE and during the tough times of COVID pandemic, the teachers, principals, resource persons and other staff had worked hard to train the students.







Mr. Vijay Inder Singla said that the NTSE was being conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on the national level only for 10th standard students in two stages. He said that the objective of the exam was to provide scholarships to the exemplary students studying in class 10th. He added that the NTSE scholars were provided with the scholarship of Rs 1250 per month for Class XI and XII and Rs 2000 per month for graduation and higher studies by the government. He added that apart from this, several other coaching benefits







Mr. Singla said that Gagandeep Kaur, a student of Senior Secondary School Barhe has got 98 percent marks in Mental Ability Tests (MAT) and secured first position while, Harpreet Singh of Government Senior Secondary School Balel Ke Hasal has secured top position in Scholastic Ability Tests (SAT) by getting 85 percent marks.







The minister said that apart from Gagandeep and Harpreet, Muskan of GSSS Civil Lines Patiala, Tejinder Singh of Government High School Chak Karma, Rakhi of GSSS Mahmu Zoian, Jashanpreet Kaur of GSSS Bareh, Reetu Rani of GSSS Balberha, Jahnvi of GSSS Behbal Manj, Muskan Kaur of GHS Patiala, Kriti Verma of GSSS (girls) Gill, Bhavdeep Singh of GSSS Baddowal Cant, Daljit Singh of GSSS Bareh, Prerna of GSSS (girls) Khanauri, Seema Rani of GHS Bhutal Khurd, Roshni of GSSS Bhwanipur, Jaswinder Kaur of GSSS (girls) Ghall Kalan, Khushwinder Kaur of GSSS Shekhpura, Aman of GSSS (boys) Malerkotla, Peena Begam of Lok Kavi Sant Ram Udassi GSSS Raisar and Tejbir Singh of Shaheed Major Vajinder Singh Shahi GHS Gillanwali (Qila Darshan Singh) has also cleared the first stage of NTSE.

