Ravneet Singh Bittu takes charge as Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries

Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu assumed charge as Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries at Panchsheel Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

Smt Anita Praveen, Secretary, along with senior officials, welcomed the Minister. Shri Ravneet Singh Bittu also met Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Shri Chirag Paswan and discussed the future course of action to drive innovation and growth in India’s #foodprocessing sector.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for posing faith in him and giving him the responsibility.