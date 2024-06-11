Rajiv Ranjan Singh takes charge of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh today took charge of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Addressing the media after taking charge, the Minister said there will be continuity in implementation of the vision and policies of the Narendra Modi government. Shri Singh said his focus will be on removing any roadblock that may appear in implementation of this vision.

Ministers of State in Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and MoS Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian also took charge of their respective portfolios. The Hon’ble Ministers were welcomed by department Secretaries and other senior officials of the Ministries.