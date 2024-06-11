Chirag Paswan takes charge as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries

Shri Chirag Paswan assumed charge as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries at Panchsheel Bhawan, New Delhi, today.

Smt Anita Praveen, Secretary, along with senior officials, welcomed the Minister. After assuming the charge, Shri Chirag Paswan met the senior officials of the ministry and reviewed the schemes. The Minister thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for delegating the responsibility of the Food Processing Ministry. He said he will put all his efforts and will take forward the objectives of the Ministry. After taking over charge, Shri Paswan chaired a review meeting of all ongoing schemes and the future planning of the Ministry and directed the officials to work towards achieving the 100 days plan of the Government.

Shri Chirag Paswan is a Member of Parliament from Hajipur, Bihar.