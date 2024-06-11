H. D. Kumaraswamy takes charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries

Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy took charge as Union Minister of Heavy Industries, here today.

Secretary Ministry of Heavy Industries, Shri Kamran Rizvi and other senior officers of the ministry welcomed the Minister at Udyog Bhawan.

Speaking with the media on the occasion, Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy expressed his commitment for the development of the country by addressing the issues pertaining to his ministries with an aim to raise country’s GDP growth. ‘We will work sincerely for the entire country’s prosperous growth’, the Minister added.