Nabajouban Darshan of Trinities to be held on June 19, 2023 for three hours. There will be traditional darshan system from 8 am to 9 am. Conventional tickets are priced at Rs 100, going through the south gate. Devotees could witness Sahan Mela from 9 am to 11 am. Then the darshan will be closed from 11 am. Information from the chief administrator of Shrimandi in the preamble.