Rashtriya Puruskar Portal launched, nominations open for various Awards

New Delhi : A common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) has been developed by the Government so as to bring together all the Awards of the various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (Jan Bhagidari). This Portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.

Currently, nominations/recommendations for the following Awards are open:

Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022 National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022- Last date is 30/09/2022 National Gopal Ratna Award 2022- Last date is 15/09/2022 National Water Awards 2022-Last date is 15/09/2022 National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022 National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022 National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022 National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022 National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022 National CSR Awards 2022- Last date is 31/08/2022 Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/10/2022 Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/08/2022 National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022 Jeevan Raksha Padak – Last date is 30/09/2022

For further details and making nominations, please visit Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).