Ramky Enviro Inaugurates One of South India’s Largest Plastic Recycling Facility at JN Pharma City, Paravada, Vishakapatnam

Vishakapatnam: Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited (REEL), a leading player in the comprehensive environment management industry in Asia, today inaugurated one of South India’s largest Plastic Recycling Facility at JN Pharmacity, Paravada, Vishakhapatnam.

The inauguration was presided over by Shri. Anam Reddy Adeep Raj Garu (Hon’ble MLA for Pendurthi Assembly Constituency), Dr.P.P.Lal Krishna-Managing Director, Ramky Pharma City and was hosted by Mr. Satish Cheeti-CEO, Ramky Reclamation & Recycling Limited.

Speaking about the launch, Mr Satish Cheeti CEO, Ramky Reclamation & Recycling Limited said, “Today, it is estimated that annually India generates 9.46 Million tonnes of plastic waste out of which 40% of plastic waste remains untreated. With the launch of this new one of south India’s largest plastic recycling facility in Pharma city, we will be able to pre-process and up-cycle industrial plastic waste as well as domestic post-consumer plastic waste into high-quality recycled plastic granules that can be used for manufacturing plastic products and packaging. We are working hard to make sure all the plastic waste is recycled and prevent harm to the environment.”

Speaking at the launch, Hon’ble MLA for Pendurthi Assembly Constituency, Shri Anam Reddy Adeep Raj Garu said “It is an honour to have inaugurated one of South India’s Largest Recycling Facility here in our constituency, and I want to thank Ramky Enviro for this prestigious opportunity. I feel very happy that with this facility being operational, it will encourage local employment as well as address the important issue of plastic recycling. The improper dumping and untreated plastic waste is a huge concern for the environment specifically in these testing times of a global pandemic where such unprocessed waste can prove hazardous for the people. I hope more cities across the country implement such establishments to address the long-standing issue of plastic recycling.”

Speaking at the launch Dr P. P. Lal Krishna-Managing Director, JN Pharma City said “I feel proud to witness the inauguration of one of south India’s largest Plastic recycling facilities in our Pharma City. Plastics have transformed our lives and has benefits we cannot deny. Unprocessed and their leak into nature is a major concern. As an Integrated Environmental Service provider, we are delighted to have a recycling facility on our campus that gives a new lease of life to the plastics waste through Upcycling.”

Spanning over 3 acres and a capacity to handle 1 MT/hour of plastics waste, this new recycling facility at Visakhapatnam hosts world-class infrastructure for recycling industrial and domestic plastic wastes. Equipped with the best technology in the recycling industry, this facility performs de-dusting, shredding, two-stage washing, squeezing and granulation. This facility also houses blown-film bag making and bag printing machinery to produce high quality multi-purpose plastic bags such as grocery bags, biomedical bags, garbage bags, etc. which are above 51 microns and comply with SPCB/CPCB norms and are manufactured in accordance with the IS 14534:1998 standard guidelines for recycled plastic products.

