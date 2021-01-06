10 member delegation of Ladakh met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: A 10 member delegation of Ladakh met the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah today. In view of the difficult geographical conditions and strategic importance of Ladakh, all the representatives expressed their concern with respect to conservation of language, culture and land of Ladakh, participation of the people of Ladakh in its development, protection of employment and changes in the demography of Ladakh region. A protest was also held in this regard before the LAHDC elections.

The Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah informed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi ji, the Union Government is committed towards the development of Ladakh and conservation of the land and culture of Ladakh. By conferring the status of Union Territory on Ladakh, the Modi government has displayed its commitment towards fulfilling the long pending demands of the people of Ladakh.

A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Sh. Amit Shah, wherein it was decided that in order to find an appropriate solution to the issues related to language of Ladakh, culture of Ladakh and conservation of land in Ladakh, a committee will be constituted under the leadership of Sh. G.Kishan Reddy, MoS (Home). The committee would comprise of members of the delegation who met the Hon’ble Home Minister today, elected members from Ladakh, members of the LAHDC Council and ex-officio members representing the Government of India and the Ladakh administration.

The members of this committee will consider the concerns expressed by the members of this delegation to find an early solution to the same and the views of this committee would also be taken due cognizance of while taking a final decision.

