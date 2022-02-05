Ramesh Chandra Joshi assumes the office of Director (Finance) of NALCO

Bhubaneswar: Shri Ramesh Chandra Joshi has taken charge as the new Director (Finance) of NALCO, a Navaratna CPSE under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, on 04th Feb 2022.

Shri Joshi is an experienced finance professional. He has a rich experience in various area of Finance spanning over 32 years, which includes 27 years in NALCO in the core areas of finance coupled with in-depth understanding of financial, contractual and regulatory issues. He is also a nominee director on the Board of M/s Angul Aluminium Park Pvt Ltd, a JV of NALCO and IDCOL. Before assuming his present assignment as Director (Finance), he was working as Group General Manager (Finance).

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO has congratulated Shri Joshi on his assuming the position as Director (Finance) and has expressed the hope that with his joining, the Board of NALCO will be further strengthened.