Rajasthan Health Minister asks public to strictly follow the corona protocol

Jaipur: Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said, “We have controlled the first and second wave of corona in the State but still the threat of corona is not over. There is fear of a third wave of corona, so I call upon the people to strictly follow the corona protocol. People should wear masks while leaving the house, wash hands frequently and avoid going to crowded places.”



Dr Sharma said this while laying the foundation stone of the government building of Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) near Bairwa Basti in ward number 78 in Kishanpole assembly constituency under Jaipur-I of National Urban Health Mission. He said, this UPHC near Bairwa Basti will be built at a cost of Rs 75 lakh and its construction will be completed within six months.



The Health Minister said that all necessary medical facilities will be provided at this UPHC as per the standards of UPHC. He said Shri Amin Kagzi, the MLA of this assembly constituency was making efforts for the government building of this PHC and today his wish is being fulfilled. Dr Sharma assured to open a Satellite Hospital soon in this area.



The Health Minister said that many medical facilities including free diagnosis, free treatment, free medicines, vaccination etc will be easily accessible to the nearby population with the construction of this UPHC. He said that especially people residing in slums in nearby areas will start getting medical facilities at this UPHC.



Dr Sharma said, “Our Government is working with a determination to provide medical facilities to the poor and needy.” He said that along with strengthening the medical infrastructures in rural areas, health centres are being set up in slums to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the urban areas.



Kishanpole assembly constituency MLA Shri Amin Kagzi expressing gratitude to the Health Minister said that the corona and vaccine management of the State Government is being praised in the entire country. He said that the State Government is determined to provide excellent medical facilities to the general public.



CMHO Jaipur-I Dr Narrottam Sharma, other concerned officers and public representatives of Bairwa Basti were present at the official residence of the Health Minister on this occasion.

