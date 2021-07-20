Rajasthan CM announces three sub-health centres in Udaipur

Jaipur: In order to strengthen the medical and health services across the state, the state government has decided to upgrade three sub-health centers in the tribal dominated areas of Udaipur district into primary health centers (PHCs). Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal of Medical and Health Department for this.



As per the proposal, Sub Health Center in Panchayat Samiti Girwa of Udaipur, Sub Health Center in Balicha Panchayat Samiti Lasadia, Tekan and Sub Health Center, Budel (Jhalara) District Udaipur will be upgraded to Primary Health Centers. Approval has also been given to create 27 new posts and to take services of one person through man with machine for smooth operation of medical services in these health centers.



On behalf of the Medical Department, a total of 27 posts including one post of Medical Officer, Nursing Category-II and Ward Boy, two posts each of Female Health Doctor, Pharmacist, Lab Technician and Safai Karamcharis for all the three newly upgraded PHCs. will be created. Also, services of one person each will be taken as man with machine in all the three PHCs.



With this decision of Shri Gehlot, better health facilities will be available to the local people in the remote tribal areas of the state and employment opportunities in the medical sector will also increase for the youth.

