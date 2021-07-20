Rajasthan Chief Secy Holds Video Conference With Collectors and Divisional Commissioner

Jaipur: Chief Secretary Shri Niranjan Arya said that all the collectors should do the work of allotment of 5000 dairy booths on priority and ensure completion of work at the earliest by taking NOC from Police, Traffic or Municipality for allotment. Mr. Arya was holding a review meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners and Collectors through video conferencing at the Government Secretariat here on Tuesday to review various issues of the Department of Gopalan, Tribal, Urban Development, Administrative Reforms and Art and Culture Department.



Allotment of 5 thousand dairy booths



Arya said that allotment of 5000 booths in the state is a budget announcement and following the instructions of the Chief Minister, all the collectors have to do this work on top priority. He said that they should keep monitoring this work continuously and if any technical problem is coming in it, then complete the work in coordination with the Gopalan Department.



Quick settlement of forest rights claims



He directed all the collectors to settle the pending cases coming under individual and community forest rights before 9th August World Tribal Day so that new cases can be taken up. He directed that the districts should also implement various works related to the entry of forest rights information on the MIS portal, marking of issued forest rights letters in the revenue records and preparing business plans for Van Dhan Kendra. He also directed the District Collectors to coordinate with the Conservator of Forests and send the information of pending claims to the Tribal and Forest Department.



Transfer the land before the ‘ administration campaign with cities’



The Chief Secretary directed all the collectors to transfer the Sevachak land to the concerned body before 2nd October ‘Abhiyan with Administration Towns’. He also directed the collectors to send the certificate of registration on the RTI online portal.



Create a database of artists



He said that the state government is preparing a database of artists to give stage platform to the artists of the state and prepare them in national and international presentations. He said that artists in every district have capabilities and every region has its own tradition. Collectors should see all the genres and prepare a database of artists on that basis and send it to the Department of Art and Culture. He directed that in this regard, he should make nodal officers in the districts and also get publicity done.



These officers participated in the meeting



In the meeting, Principal Secretary, Administrative Reforms Shri Ashwini Bhagat, Principal Secretary, Tribal Development Shri Shikhar Agrawal, Principal Secretary, Urban Development Shri Keylal Meena, Secretary Gopalan Smt. Aarushi Malik and Art and Culture presented various issues of their department through presentations. . Secretary Forest Smt. Shreya Guha, Secretary Local Bodies Shri Bhavani Singh Detha, all Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

