Webinar on Digital Media Ethics to be organised on 20th July in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting would organise a virtual interective meeting on Digital Media Ethics Code for the Digital Media Publishers, Journalists and Institutes of Journalism in the States and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Chandigarh on 20th July, 2021 at 3 P.M. A Spokesperson of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry informed this here today.



Joint Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Vikram Sahay would be the keynote speaker in the meeting.



He informed that a form for confirmation would be available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/IFAIpQLSf0YPlcRwkjX4JwqiUcADxwCQF4ocvK_h0h8qiseGoHfTfR0Q/viewform?usp=sf_link.



The meeting link would be generated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and shared with all participants. It would be available on zoom platform.





